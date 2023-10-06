Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Commercial real estates for Sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

5 properties total found
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment Garden View Building D Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% N…
€117,472
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartment Garden view 2nd floor Building E1 Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee condi…
€117,472
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 2
Room with the balcony in Building A, 2nd floor Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee co…
€338,217
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 2
Room on 2nd Floor with city view Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 8% N…
€229,781
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental guarantee…
€127,095

Property types in Phuket Province

hotels
apartment buildings
investment properties
