Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phetchabun Province
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Phetchabun Province, Thailand

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3-star hotel for sale, 66 rooms, Khao Kho, Phetchabun, Thailand. in Ban Huai Na, Thailand
3-star hotel for sale, 66 rooms, Khao Kho, Phetchabun, Thailand.
Ban Huai Na, Thailand
Rooms 66
Number of floors 5
3-star hotel for sale, 66 rooms, Khao Kho, Phetchabun, Thailand. The hotel is located on …
$5,89M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes