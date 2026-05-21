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Beachfront villas in Phet Pha-ngan, Thailand

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3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Baan Sri Thanu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Baan Sri Thanu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive beachfront villas on the first line of Phangan Island! Presale (construction start…
$1,02M
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DDA Real Estate
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Baan Sri Thanu, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Baan Sri Thanu, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive beachfront villas on the first line of Phangan Island! Presale (construction start…
$896,445
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Baan Sri Thanu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Baan Sri Thanu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive beachfront villas on the first line of Phangan Island! Presale (construction start…
$1,24M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
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