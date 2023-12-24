Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Phachi District
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Phachi District, Thailand

2 properties total found
Villa 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Ban Chung Subdistrict Administrative Organization, Thailand
Villa 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Ban Chung Subdistrict Administrative Organization, Thailand
Rooms 4
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villas in Thai traditional architectural style, with swimming pools, surrounded by gr…
€766,834
Villa 3 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden in Ban Chung Subdistrict Administrative Organization, Thailand
Villa 3 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden
Ban Chung Subdistrict Administrative Organization, Thailand
Rooms 3
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 1
New complex of villas with swimming pools close to a golf club, Phuket, Thailand The comple…
€361,606
