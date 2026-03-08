Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments with garden in Pattaya City, Thailand

1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 6/8
Discover a peaceful corner retreat perfectly positioned between North Pattaya and Central Pa…
$527
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/8
Experience ultimate comfort and convenience in this stunning 8-story condominium in Pattaya,…
$468
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/8
A cozy 1-bedroom apartment of 29 sqm on the third floor, overlooking the palace and Pratamna…
$383
per month
6 bedroom villa in Narathiwat, Thailand
6 bedroom villa
Narathiwat, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 040 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury designer villa “ESCAPE” in Laguna Homes is your perfect choice for a luxury lifestyle…
$19,398
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 7/8
This cozy and functional two-bedroom apartment in the modern Siam Oriental Plaza residential…
$838
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Si Sunthon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/7
Cozy apartment with full facilities: swimming pool with jacuzzi and kids’ area, fitness cent…
$765
per month
3 bedroom villa in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom villa
Huai Yai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
Floor 1/1
Maximum comfort awaits in this stunning 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom villa in Pattaya - Hua Yai, Ch…
$2,551
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 10/46
Apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (rent from 6 months), fully furnished and equipped…
$1,362
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/8
Experience Premium Family Living in Pattaya – Spacious Pool-Access Condo Near the Beach Dis…
$654
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 15/46
A 1-bedroom apartment (rent from 6 months), fully furnished and equipped in an elite skyscra…
$690
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 34/59
Introducing this elegant one-bedroom luxury apartment on the 34th floor of one of Jomtien's …
$838
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 13/13
Spacious 2-bedroom condo with a bright living area and a fully equipped kitchen counter. Enj…
$985
per month
