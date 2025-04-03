Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Pathum Thani Province
  4. Commercial
  5. Hotel

Hotels for sale in Pathum Thani Province, Thailand

сommercial property
3
Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3-star hotel for sale, 30 rooms, Hathairat Road area, Lam Luk Ka, Pathum Thani, Thailand. in Tha Khlong, Thailand
3-star hotel for sale, 30 rooms, Hathairat Road area, Lam Luk Ka, Pathum Thani, Thailand.
Tha Khlong, Thailand
Rooms 30
Number of floors 4
ขายโรงแรม 3 ดาว 30 ห้อง บริเวณถนนหทัยราษฎร์ ลำลูกกา ปทุมธานี ประเทศไทย   บนเนื้อที่ 1-…
$2,50M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes