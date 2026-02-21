Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Pak Nam Samut Prakan Town Municipality, Thailand

2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Sam Phraek, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Sam Phraek, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
$364,925
2 bedroom apartment in Ban Sam Phraek, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Ban Sam Phraek, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 24/38
$163,810
