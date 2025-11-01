Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Pak Nam Samut Prakan Town Municipality
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Pak Nam Samut Prakan Town Municipality, Thailand

1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Ban Sam Phraek, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Ban Sam Phraek, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/8
$65,999
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pak Nam Samut Prakan Town Municipality, Thailand

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go