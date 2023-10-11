Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Patong

Pool Residential properties for sale in Patong, Thailand

apartments
22
houses
8
5 properties total found
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Patong, Thailand
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 460 m²
Floor 3
It is a unique beach house with a modern design, located on Kalim Hill right by the sea. Th…
€2,56M
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Patong, Thailand
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 3
A luxurious penthouse with five bedrooms in an elite complex will be a great place for a lar…
€1,65M
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Patong, Thailand
2 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 3
A luxurious penthouse with two bedrooms in an elite complex will be a great place for a fami…
€1,11M
Condo with swimming pool in Patong, Thailand
Condo with swimming pool
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 7
Patong Loft - это проект кондо, расположенный на Патонге. Проект был завершен в декабре го…
€64,010
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with city view in Patong, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with city view
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 4/7
€128,020
