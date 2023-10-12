Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Patong
  5. Condos

Pool Condos for sale in Patong, Thailand

Condo with swimming pool in Patong, Thailand
Condo with swimming pool
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 7
Patong Loft - это проект кондо, расположенный на Патонге. Проект был завершен в декабре го…
€64,599
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with city view in Patong, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with city view
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 4/7
€129,198
