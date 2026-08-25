Seaview Apartments for Sale in Patong, Thailand

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Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Pa Tong, Thailand

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penthouses
6
studios
4
1 BHK
67
2 BHK
40
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21 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
PAT22895 This penthouse is a good match for buyers who want to stay close to the ener…
$1,18M
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5 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
5 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 462 m²
PAT7099 Located within 1,3 km walk from Patong beach, this villa offers all the moder…
$2,14M
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4 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
PAT21801 This beautifully renovated villa in Patong offers everything you need for tr…
$701 035
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
2 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 125 m²
PAT7036 This 2-bedroom apartment brings the amazing chance to never stop adoring Pato…
$306 129
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2 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 294 m²
PAT6507 Luxury villa located in the famous area of the island - Patong. This resort i…
$1,00M
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Apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
Apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Area 450 m²
PAT4819 Gracefully clinging to the edge of a private peninsula, the Villa offers luxu…
$1,01M
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 329 m²
PAT7070 The outstanding look of this villa is what made its design get an award. If y…
$2,42M
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2 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
PAT22671 Discover a unique opportunity to own a beautifully designed sea-view pool vi…
$1,01M
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2 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
PAT22672 Step into the world of smart property investing with this unique co-ownershi…
$107 145
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1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
PAT22104 Discover modern sophistication in this 1 Bedroom Apartment in Patong. Meticu…
$234 071
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5 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
5 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 660 m²
PAT21864 Concealed behind each entrance at this Villa is a lively miniature wonderlan…
$6,06M
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3 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
PAT22106 Discover modern sophistication in this 3 Bedroom Apartment in Patong. Meticu…
$752 317
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4 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 525 m²
PAT6791 Magnificent house with sea views located in Patong area. This is a great inve…
$551 032
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2 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
PAT22105 Discover modern sophistication in this 2 Bedroom Apartment in Patong. Meticu…
$540 883
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2 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
PAT5228 The new condo is favorably located with Patong beach on your doorstep right i…
$837 568
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2 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 117 m²
PAT5722 Modern trends in the design – open floor plan and maximum freedom – are combi…
$171 432
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1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence with swimming pool and a panoramic view, Patong, Phuket, Thailand The residen…
$85 147
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1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of furnished cottages with a sea view, Patong, Phuket, Thailand We offer furnished …
$218 706
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1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 5
Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a spa at 800 meters from the beach,…
$67 495
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1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of furnished apartments with around-the-clock services at 800 meters from the beach,…
$197 278
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1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/5
Invest in luxurious apartments surrounded by mountains and forest! Guaranteed income 6% per …
$268 874
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