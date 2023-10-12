Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Patong
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Patong, Thailand

Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Patong, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Patong, Thailand
Price on request
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view in Patong, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view
Patong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 7
The Deck Condominium расположен в самом центре Патонга, в минутах ходьбы от пляжа и улицы Б…
€230,076
