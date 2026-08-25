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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Pa Tong, Thailand

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penthouses
6
studios
4
1 BHK
67
2 BHK
40
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2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 5
Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool and a spa at 800 meters from the beach,…
$67 495
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1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of furnished apartments with around-the-clock services at 800 meters from the beach,…
$197 278
Leave a request
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