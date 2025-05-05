Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Pa Tong
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Pa Tong, Thailand

1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of furnished apartments with around-the-clock services at 800 meters from the beach,…
$197,278
