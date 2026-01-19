Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Villas in Nong Prue, Thailand

11 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 461 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium Villas for Life and Health in Pattaya Prime Habitat Pattaya is a chamber village of …
$1,02M
Agency
Sirel Estate 88 CO LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready-made villa for living near Lake Mabprachan Great Time Pool Villa is a modern villa wit…
$438,178
Agency
Sirel Estate 88 CO LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready house with furniture for living in Pattaya Botanic Loft I is a residential project of …
$173,317
Agency
Sirel Estate 88 CO LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 2
Closed village of villas for living in Pattaya Rungsii Village is a chamber residential sett…
$315,227
Agency
Sirel Estate 88 CO LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Club project of modern houses for living in Pattaya The PALM Pattaya is an indoor residentia…
$262,883
Agency
Sirel Estate 88 CO LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium single-storey villas with private pool in Scandinavian style The CELESTIAL VILLA PAT…
$393,743
Agency
Sirel Estate 88 CO LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 559 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa in Pattaya, CHARIN boutique project - plot up to 645 m2, private pool We offer a premi…
$942,541
Agency
Sirel Estate 88 CO LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Pattaya, Map Phrachan - REKHA Pattaya, private club We offer premium villas in Patt…
$509,098
Agency
Sirel Estate 88 CO LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
House in Pattaya, Huai Yai - two-storey house 4 bedrooms near the sea We offer a modern hous…
$166,338
Agency
Sirel Estate 88 CO LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Pattaya, Map Phrachan - PYCHE Pattaya, rooftop terrace, private pool We offer a mod…
$324,370
Agency
Sirel Estate 88 CO LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 405 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa in Pattaya - ONYX GRAND VILLAGE (BaanMae 12), Thungklom-Tanman We offer luxury villas …
$536,235
Agency
Sirel Estate 88 CO LTD
Languages
English, Русский
