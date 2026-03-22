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Houses with swimming pool in Nong Prue, Thailand

villas
15
townhouses
13
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2 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Floor 2/2
legant Italian-Inspired Pool Villa on 1,591 sqm of Serenity Experience timeless elegance and…
$615,737
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/2
Only six houses remain in the village—if you want to live among an educated crowd, the commu…
$162,609
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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