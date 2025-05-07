Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Nong Prue
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Nong Prue, Thailand

Apartment Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/3
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who is it for: Perfect for those seeking luxurious…
$728,900
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Sunthonphu, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Sunthonphu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Floor 1/1
The most exclusive luxury pool villa project at Mae Phim Beach – a few minutes walk from the beach!
$292,205
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 5/8
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Suitable for: An ideal choice for family vacations and ren…
$125,261
Leave a request
Condo 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Condo 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 420 m²
KAR6142: This apartment is a Delux apartment near the Karon beach and overlooks the Andaman …
$1,15M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Floor 1/6
400 m from Surin Beach, Reliable Developer About the Complex: A luxury class complex that …
$890,168
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kamala, Thailand
1 room apartment
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/7
$122,727
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 412 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: The Trinity Village is ideal …
$804,622
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ban Nakok, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Ban Nakok, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 5
The new complex is built in the south of Phuket in the center of Ravai, one of the most popu…
Price on request
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/8
Large Ambitious Project by a Major Bangkok Developer This developer has a portfolio that …
$128,561
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vas Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština, Українська
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/15
An attractive investment property! The house is completed! Ready for occupancy!Perfect for b…
$59,095
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 1/1
Full Furnishing, Guaranteed Income About the Complex: The area is surrounded by lush gardens…
$306,094
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 5/7
1 bedroom condo 29 sq.m. in building A on the 5 floor. Unit number 80Start of sales of a new…
$122,421
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go