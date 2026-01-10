Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Villas in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand

Nong Prue
19
8 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Pattaya, Nong Pla Lai - THE PALM GRANDIO'S, family club, from 7.9 million ке Offere…
$249,388
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Pattaya, Map Phrachan - PYCHE Pattaya, rooftop terrace, private pool, from 10.29 mi…
$324,974
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
The CELESTIAL VILLA PATTAYA project is located in the north of Pattaya - convenient access t…
$394,476
Leave a request
AtlantaAtlanta
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 559 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Pattaya, boutique project CHARIN - plot up to 645 m2, private pool, from 29.9 milli…
$944,296
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Pattaya, Map Phrachan - REKHA Pattaya, private club, from 16.15 million ном Premium…
$510,045
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 363 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Pattaya - LAVENDER VILLA, private pool, design project, from 18.9 million ский We o…
$598,019
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Pattaya, Sukhumvit-Na Kluea - MADCHA LE VILLA, private pool, from 19.99 million W…
$631,313
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Pattaya - ARCADE PATTAYA, private premium houses with large plots, from 14.88 milli…
$469,642
Leave a request

