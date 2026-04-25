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Condos for monthly rent in in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand

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42 properties total found
1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
High Floor Condo Rental North Pattaya with Partial Sea View This high floor condo rental in …
$771
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
For Rent Baan Plai Haad Wongamat 1 Bedroom Sea View Condominium This condominium for rent is…
$613
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Studio Condominium for Rent at Zire Wongamat This studio condominium for rent at Zire Wongam…
$925
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Once Condo Pattaya in North Pattaya Experience the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, an…
$709
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1-Bedroom Condo for Rent – Sixty Six Condominium, North Pattaya This spacious 1-bedroom, 1-b…
$617
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Modern 2-Bedroom Condo for Rent in Serenity Condominium, North Pattaya, Wongamat Beach Sere…
$617
per month
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Condo 4 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 4 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Garden Cliff Condominium 2 Spacious Beachside in Wongamat for Rent This newly renovated and …
$1,850
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Apus Condominium for Rent in Central Pattaya Discover the perfect combination of comfort, st…
$863
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Sixty Six Condo for Rent North Pattaya Beach Road Location This condominium is located on th…
$678
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
The Riviera Wongamat Beach – 2 Bedroom for Rent This luxurious high-floor condominium is loc…
$2,004
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Nong Prue, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2-Bedroom for Rent at CC Condominium 1 in Siam Country Club, East Pattaya This corner unit i…
$570
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Arom Wongamat Condominium for Rent in Pattaya This well-presented condominium is located in …
$1,387
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Super Studio Condo for Rent – Diana Estate, Soi Buakhao, Pattaya Experience modern city livi…
$617
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The Palm Wongamat Beach Studio Sea View Condo for Rent This beautifully presented studio con…
$493
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Luxury Condominium 2 - Bed for Rent at Arom Wongamat This exclusive luxury condominium at Ar…
$2,774
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Apus Condominium 1-Bedroom for Rent in Central Pattaya Discover contemporary comfort in the …
$863
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
2 Bedroom Condo for Rent at Pattaya Rungfah in Central Pattaya This condominium at Pattaya R…
$1,073
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
The Palm Wongamat Beach Pattaya 2 Bedrooms for Rent – This 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo at Th…
$2,096
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
The Sanctuary Wongamat Condo for Rent 2 Bedroom Sea View This condo for rent in Wongamat Pat…
$1,533
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Club Royal Condominium 2 Bedroom for Rent Naklua Wongamat This well-maintained unit is loca…
$771
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The Cliff Condominium Pratumnak Hill for RentHigh-rise condominium in one of Pattaya’s most …
$524
per month
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Large Detached House for Rent South Pattaya  This spacious detached house is located in the…
$925
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Zire Wongamat Studio for Rent – This fully furnished studio condo is located on the 21st flo…
$647
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Once Pattaya 1 Bedroom Condo for Rent - Experience luxurious city living in this stylish 1-b…
$863
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
For Rent Novana Residence 1 Bedroom Condominium in South Pattaya This 1-bedroom condominium …
$370
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bed Condo for Rent at View Talay 6 in Central Pattaya This condo at View Talay 6 is locate…
$613
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Northpoint Condominium WongamatLuxury beachfront condominium located in the prestigious Wong…
$2,158
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
The Sanctuary Wongamat Condo for Rent 2 Bedroom Sea View Pattaya This sea view condo for ren…
$767
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Andromeda Condo Studio with Sea View for Rent with Sea View for Rent – Pratumnak Hill  Exper…
$524
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Once Pattaya 1 Bedroom for Rent - This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo in North Pattaya offers 3…
$832
per month
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