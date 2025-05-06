Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand

2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom sea view FOR RENT at Riviera Wongamat in Na Kluea, Thailand
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom sea view FOR RENT at Riviera Wongamat
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 31/43
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom sea view FOR RENT at Riviera Wongamat Tower A corner Unit  Size 81 m²…
$1,710
per month
2 Bedrooms 1 bathroom for rent in Zire Wongamat in Na Kluea, Thailand
2 Bedrooms 1 bathroom for rent in Zire Wongamat
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 15/54
2 Bedrooms 1 bathroom for rent in Zire Wongamat Zire Wongamat for rent Location : Wongam…
$35,000
per month
NEW AND NICE 2 bedroom for rent in PALM WONGAMAT in Na Kluea, Thailand
NEW AND NICE 2 bedroom for rent in PALM WONGAMAT
Na Kluea, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 24/46
NEW AND NICE 2 bedroom for rent in PALM WONGAMAT -2 bedroom  -83 sq m.  -24 fl.  -3 TV, …
$2,800
per month
1 bedroom 1 bathroom FOR RENT in Zire Wongmat in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom 1 bathroom FOR RENT in Zire Wongmat
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 19/51
1 bedroom 1 bathroom FOR RENT in Zire Wongmat  -Size 49 sqm.  -1 bedroom 1 bathroom -Ci…
$740
per month
