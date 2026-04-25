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Business for Sale in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand

сommercial properties
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6 properties total found
Established business in Pattaya City, Thailand
Established business
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Established Café Business Takeover for Sale in Khao Noi Pattaya Located in the Khao Noi Patt…
$26,325
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Established business in Pattaya City, Thailand
Established business
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Pool Villa in South Pattaya for Sale - This expansive 12-bedroom, 12-bathroom pool villa in …
$588,433
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Established business in Nong Prue, Thailand
Established business
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rare Opportunity!! Popular Central Pattaya Club for Sale – Ready to Operate This fully oper…
$1,08M
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Established business in Pattaya City, Thailand
Established business
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 36
Bathrooms count 36
Commercial Building 36 Rooms for Sale in Central Pattaya This hospitality business opportuni…
$1,70M
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Established business in Pattaya City, Thailand
Established business
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 195
Bathrooms count 127
Hotel 195 Rooms with Land for Sale Pattaya Naklua Area This hotel 195 rooms with land for sa…
$10,10M
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Established business in Pattaya City, Thailand
Established business
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 13
Spacious Pool Villa for Sale in South Pattaya Ideal Rental Investment This large pool villa …
$588,433
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
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