  2. Thailand
  3. Odnospalnyy Delyuks A-1

Odnospalnyy Delyuks A-1

Phuket, Thailand
from
€138,410
;
11
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
8
New building location
Phuket, Thailand

Other complexes
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas in a luxury area, near a golf course, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas in a luxury area, near a golf course, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€182,011
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features roof-top lounge area, infinity pool and jacuzzi, picturesque views of the golf course, the lagoon and the ocean, a barbecue area, a yoga area, a lawn. It is a part of a large complex with shopping malls, a golf course, bars and restaurants. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in close proximity to a golf course, in a luxury area, close to Bang Tao Beach.
Residential complex Condominium with swimming pool, mountain and garden views, 700 metres from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Condominium with swimming pool, mountain and garden views, 700 metres from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€215,016
Agency: TRANIO
The project includes everything for family entertainment, sports and outdoor activities. In order to take care of Phuket's natural environment, modern and environmentally friendly technologies were used in the construction. The residential complex has apartments of different layouts: studios, standard apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, and duplexes. Features of the flats Interior space Studios: kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and balcony. One-bedroom apartments: living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, and balcony. Two-bedroom apartments: living room, kitchen and foyer, 2 bedrooms, bathroom, 2 balconies in each bedroom. Primary bedroom has ensuite dressing area and ensuite bathroom. Three-bedroom apartments: hall, pantry, living room, kitchen and foyer, 3 bedrooms, bathroom, 3 balconies in each bedroom. Two of the bedrooms have their own dressing areas and bathrooms. Duplexes: front terrace, living room, kitchen, WC, storage room and stairs, rear terrace, garden in front of the pool, 2 bedrooms, 1-2 bathrooms, and lounge. Each unit is equipped with furniture and appliances, automatic climate control, inverter centralized air conditioning system and smart home technology. Facilities and equipment in the house Other facilities: storage space for luggage and suitcases, baby cots and high chairs on request, store with basic necessities, pharmacy, tour booking, restaurant and bar, shuttle bus to the beach, ramps for prams and disabled people, kids club, walking paths, yoga area, and sports ground. Advantages Eco-friendliness. Thailand's first EDGE-certified green project. For owners and guests it means savings of up to 40% on electricity and water consumption. Guaranteed income program. You can join the guaranteed income program, which allows you to receive passive income in the amount of 5% per annum on the value of the acquired property for 3 years. Options for investment programs: Option A: The guaranteed income program involves paying 50% of the cost of the apartment and receiving installments during the entire construction period for the second half of the cost. The payment of income starts one year after 100% payment of the cost of the apartments. Rental income - 5% Number of years - 3 1st payment: 50% 2nd payment: 20% 3rd payment: 20% 4th payment: 10% Option B: Special conditions for Thai citizens with 5% income for 3 years. The second part is divided into 12 monthly payments for a total of 20% minus the reservation fee. Rental income - 5% Number of years - 3 1st payment: 5% 12 monthly payments: 20% - the sum of all payments minus the reservation fee Last payment: 75% Rental Pool Program You can join the Rental Pool rental income program, which allows you to receive 60% of rental income. Installment program options: Option A: 1st payment: 100% Option B: 1st payment: 50% 2nd payment: 20% 3rd payment: 20% 4th payment: 10% Estimated payment terms: Reservation payment: THB 100,000 within 3 working days from the date of signing the reservation 1st payment: within 30 days after the reservation (minus the reservation amount) 2nd payment: upon completion of the glazing of building A (March 2023) 3rd payment: upon completion of the facade works of building A (May 2023) 4th payment: upon completion of landscaping (July 2023) Location and nearby infrastructure 700 metres to Bang Tao Beach 2 km to the lagoon, the island's most exclusive recreational area 10 minutes by car to tennis courts, golf courses and spa services 15 minutes by car from Tesco Lotus and Macro supermarkets 20 minutes by car to the airport.
Residential complex Villas with private pools, with yields up to 10%, 380 metres above sea level, Karon, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, with yields up to 10%, 380 metres above sea level, Karon, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€908,833
Agency: TRANIO
The project features 11 state-of-the-art villas with 3 to 5 bedrooms, swimming pools and panoramic sea views. The landscaping has allowed each of the villas to be positioned on their own level, providing excellent sea views from almost anywhere. All the windows face westward and this peculiarity allows for beautiful sunsets, particularly vivid from May to October. Rental Pool Programme: 40% of income to the investor, 60% to the management company (management share expenses). Projected yields: 5-10% per annum. Income after delivery of the complex. Location and nearby infrastructure Located in a developed tourist area, close to one of the best beaches in Phuket. Кaron beach is 1 km away.
