  3. Complex of furnished cottages with a sea view, Patong, Phuket, Thailand

Complex of furnished cottages with a sea view, Patong, Phuket, Thailand

Patong, Thailand
from
€204,429
;
11
About the complex

We offer furnished cottages with a sea view, terraces and jacuzzis.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Kitchen cabinetry and appliances
Advantages

Guaranteed rental income.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the main tourist resort town of Phuket with the same-name beach, numerous hotels, bars, and hight clubs.

New building location
Patong, Thailand

Complex of furnished cottages with a sea view, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Patong, Thailand
from
€204,429
