Complex of furnished cottages with a sea view, Patong, Phuket, Thailand

Bang Lamung, Thailand

from €224,435

61–88 m² 2

A piece of paradise in Pattaya Paradise Ocean View is a finished luxury 5 star condominium which received the award « Best developer of boutique projects » at the competition « Thailand Real Estate 2016 ». Paradise Ocean View is a low-rise condominium with sea views. Thailand Own beach Life by the seashore has never been so luxurious. Only some lucky ones may own a secluded paradise in Pattaya. You can currently purchase an apartment in a condominium located directly on the beach, beautiful, nothing obscured, sea panoramas guaranteed. Paradise Ocean View is a beach right at your doorstep, a sea reflected in your windows and luxury in your life. This serene privacy is now available to some chosen lucky ones. Total 44 unique and luxurious apartments are available on a private plot of land with an area of 3200 sqm located on the beach. Paradise Ocean View beachfront is complemented by all necessary amenities, from the chic Infinity pool, which merges with the flickering sea, to expensive condominium rooftop terrace, opening a beautiful circular panorama. Each beautifully located apartment is finished only by high quality materials. Each apartment consists of a bright and spacious living space overlooking large balcony with unique ocean views. Modern kitchens – consisting of fitted wardrobes and racks, along with a refrigerator, – plate, oven and sink made in European style, with Italian design floors and walls trimmed with tiles. Bedrooms include fitted wardrobes for your things. Bathrooms consist of voluminous showers, bathtubs and attractive modern devices. Some have a jacuzzi. There are apartments with one and two bedrooms and an area of 39 to 112 sq.m. Each apartment is cooled by centralized air conditioners of the Daiken brand, equipped with a unique control system serving cold air only in case of need. Do not lose sight of a high-tech security system with a complete system video surveillance ( including ) elevators, ( electronic key ), modernly equipped fitness center, sauna, free internet, and much more. Project Infrastructure:  Infinity Pool  Sea view  Jacuzzi  Sauna  Fitness center  Garden  Private parking for cars Safe and safe  24 hour security  Card access system  Video surveillance system  Fire escape  Fire alarm  Smoke detectors  Fire extinguishing system Built-in parts: Built-in electric stove in the kitchen Stretch Bathroom ( toilet and shower ) Floor tiles Built-in wardrobe Modern wooden cabinets Built-in kitchen cabinets Balcony glass door Lighting Built-in bed headboard Air conditioning ( 2 pcs ) Project Details: Area: 2000 sqm. Number of buildings: 1 building, 7 floors Number of apartments: 44 Type and size of apartments: one-room: 60 - 66 sq.m. two-room 70 - 113 sqm.