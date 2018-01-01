Complex of furnished cottages with a sea view, Patong, Phuket, Thailand

Pattaya, Thailand
70 m²
2
Luxurious residential skyscraper in the center of Pattaya
The building offers breathtaking panoramic views of the surroundings and the Gulf of Siam. All 465 condominium numbers are thoughtfully designed. In addition to 240-hour security, the pool is 240 sq.m. and its own restaurants and shops in the complex, the City Garden Tower is convenient for being within walking distance of Pattaya Beach, the famous Walkin Street, all exciting nightlife, international restaurants and upscale shopping centers. Located near the intersection of Third and South Streets, the complex provides quick access to the motorway to Bangkok and the nearby Jomtien area. Also, all residents of the condominium have professional security, video surveillance cameras, a beautiful fitness center equipped with the latest technology, a sauna, a reading room, free Wi-Fi, a kids club, playground and parking for cars. On the first three floors of the building are located: a large pool, fitness center, sauna, steam room, massage parlor, cafe, restaurant, reading room, playground, garden and parking.
Infrastructure
Swimming pool ( 240 sq.m )
Sauna
Wig
Fitness center
Playground
Garden
Restaurant
Cafe
Massage parlor
Laundry
Parking
Safety and security:
24 hour security
Card access system
CCTV cameras
Fire escape
Fire alarm
Smoke detectors
Fire extinguishing system
Project Details:
Area: 3680 sq.m
Number of buildings: 1 building, 29 floors
Number of apartments: 465
Type and size of apartments: Studio: 24 sqm.
One-bedroom apartment: 35 - 44 sq.m.
Two-bedroom apartment 70 – 79 sq.m.