Modern residence with a panoramic sea view at 200 meters from the beach, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
from
€103,716
About the complex

We offer furnished apartments with a panoramic view of the sea.

The residence features a swimming pool, a spa center, a restaurant.

Completion - December, 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Kitchen cabinetry and appliances
Advantages

Rental guarantee and rental pool conditions: 7% rental guarantee for the first 3 years, then 70/30 rental pool profit split for 12 years.

Buy back option: After 10 years from the closing date the buyer may apply for the buyback option and receive back all the money paid on the initial purchase price. After 15 years possibility of renegotiating a new rental period.

Payment terms:

  • 200,000 baht reservation deposit
  • 40% upon signing the purchase contract within 20 days from the signature of reservation agreement
  • 10% upon completion of infrastructure
  • 10% upon building foundation completion
  • 10% upon building structure completion
  • 30% (minus deposit and 21% rental guarantee for 3 years) upon keys handover
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 200 meters from the beach.

Phuket, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Other complexes
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat
Residential complex Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€123,764
Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat is located in a rare and prestigious location on Cape Wongamat, in the north of Pattaya. Vongamat Beach is 250 meters away, which is the best beach in Pattaya. The complex consists of company residences and a hotel. The project was developed by a famous developer in Thailand – ATOM DESIGN, PIA and LANDSCAPE COLLABORATION. The project offers luxury amenities. - On the ground floor: lobby, post office, living room, conference room, gym. - 30th floor – 31st floor: pool + bar, pool 35 m., Pools with jacuzzi, children's pool, terrace, men's and women's locker rooms, sauna, steam pools. - 32nd floor: floating lounge, Sunset lounge, golf simulator, massage room, gym + gym in private territory. - 33rd floor: Family lounge, children's room, teenage club, family area. - Roof: floor with a 360 degree observation deck, sky bar and barbecue area. Investing in Thailand's real estate easily brings owners 7-12% per annum, which is an excellent indicator of return on investment. Thailand has a small real estate tax, which is a very attractive factor. Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects in Thailand for your budget and wishes!
Residential complex Laguna Park 2
Residential complex Laguna Park 2
Phuket, Thailand
from
€507,803
Completion date: 2023
Laguna Park 2 is a modern-style townhouse project and villa consisting of 53 residential units - 28 townhouses and 25 villas. The project is located at: 390/1 ถน น รี สุน ทร Tambon Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand, among tropical greenery. The project is located next to the Laguna Phuket resort complex, which is built on an area of 1000 acres along a three-kilometer stretch of pristine beach in Bang Tao Bay. It is one of the largest and most beautiful beaches of the island, with developed infrastructure, which allows you to live in comfort. The land complex is just a 20-minute drive from the recently expanded Phuket International Airport! Residents of the complex are offered opportunities for premium relaxation, thanks to which the complex has earned its reputation as a first-class destination. Infrastructure includes a number of premium resorts, the famous Banyan Tree and Angsana spa centers, 30 restaurants and bars, including the Xana Beach Club, and a golf course. There is everything for a comfortable stay and pastime. Types and details of the townhouse: - Standard: 3 floors, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1 toilet ( 318 sq.m ) - Deluxe: 3 floors, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1 toilet, private pool ( 318 sq.m ) Types and details of the villa: - Standard: 3 floors, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms ( 550 sq.m ) - Deluxe: 3 floors, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, private pool ( 550 sq.m ) PLUSES OF LCD: - Pool - Modern fitness - Large recreation area - Parking - 24 hour security and video surveillance system - Restaurants - Bar - XANA Beach Club Call us and we will be happy to talk about the most profitable real estate in Thailand! We will advise you for FREE!
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks EMPIRE
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks EMPIRE
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€85,121
Area 32–64 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2023
EMPIRE Deadline - IV quarter 2023  Luxurious premium complex for comfortable living and relaxing from one of the best developers in the city. Pattaya.  The complex consists of 24 floors located in the Jomtien area, 800 meters from the best beach of the city - Jomtien Beach, which will allow you to enjoy stunning views of the Gulf of Siam and the city, and developed infrastructure at level 5 * will provide comfortable living.  The Jomtien district is very green with the necessary infrastructure - supermarkets and retail stores, restaurants and bars, shopping centers, massage parlors, pharmacies, clubs, parks, a market where you can always buy fresh fruits, vegetables, seafood.  
