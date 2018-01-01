Modern residence with a panoramic sea view at 200 meters from the beach, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand

We offer furnished apartments with a panoramic view of the sea.

The residence features a swimming pool, a spa center, a restaurant.

Completion - December, 2025.

Rental guarantee and rental pool conditions: 7% rental guarantee for the first 3 years, then 70/30 rental pool profit split for 12 years.

Buy back option: After 10 years from the closing date the buyer may apply for the buyback option and receive back all the money paid on the initial purchase price. After 15 years possibility of renegotiating a new rental period.

Payment terms:

200,000 baht reservation deposit

40% upon signing the purchase contract within 20 days from the signature of reservation agreement

10% upon completion of infrastructure

10% upon building foundation completion

10% upon building structure completion

30% (minus deposit and 21% rental guarantee for 3 years) upon keys handover

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 200 meters from the beach.