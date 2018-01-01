Modern residence with a panoramic sea view at 200 meters from the beach, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
Completion date: 2023
Laguna Park 2 is a modern-style townhouse project and villa consisting of 53 residential units - 28 townhouses and 25 villas.
The project is located at: 390/1 ถน น รี สุน ทร Tambon Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand, among tropical greenery.
The project is located next to the Laguna Phuket resort complex, which is built on an area of 1000 acres along a three-kilometer stretch of pristine beach in Bang Tao Bay.
It is one of the largest and most beautiful beaches of the island, with developed infrastructure, which allows you to live in comfort.
The land complex is just a 20-minute drive from the recently expanded Phuket International Airport!
Residents of the complex are offered opportunities for premium relaxation, thanks to which the complex has earned its reputation as a first-class destination.
Infrastructure includes a number of premium resorts, the famous Banyan Tree and Angsana spa centers, 30 restaurants and bars, including the Xana Beach Club, and a golf course.
There is everything for a comfortable stay and pastime.
Types and details of the townhouse:
- Standard: 3 floors, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1 toilet ( 318 sq.m )
- Deluxe: 3 floors, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1 toilet, private pool ( 318 sq.m )
Types and details of the villa:
- Standard: 3 floors, 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms ( 550 sq.m )
- Deluxe: 3 floors, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, private pool ( 550 sq.m )
PLUSES OF LCD:
- Pool
- Modern fitness
- Large recreation area
- Parking
- 24 hour security and video surveillance system
- Restaurants
- Bar
- XANA Beach Club
