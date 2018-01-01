  1. Realting.com
  3. New residence with swimming pool and a panoramic view, Patong, Phuket, Thailand

New residence with swimming pool and a panoramic view, Patong, Phuket, Thailand

Patong, Thailand
€116,018
About the complex

The residence features swimming pools, lounge areas, panoramic sea views.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Patong Beach - 1.6 km
  • Kamala Beach - 6 km
  • Surin Beach - 8 km
  • Bang Tao Beach - 10 km
Patong, Thailand

New residence with swimming pool and a panoramic view, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Patong, Thailand
