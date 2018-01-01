Complex of furnished apartments with around-the-clock services at 800 meters from the beach, Patong, Phuket, Thailand

Pattaya, Thailand

from €386,791

TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Elegant apartment in the popular complex Movenpick Hotel Residential in the area of Jomtien ( Pattaya ). The apartments are a two-level luxury suite with 2 bedrooms and direct views of the sea and the ocean marina. Modern design in the marine theme. The apartment has a kitchen set, and there is also a washing machine, hob and hood, fridge with freezer, toaster, electric kettle, microwave, iron and ironing board. A complete set of dishes for cooking and cutlery. FEATURES OF COMPLEX: pool, library, jacuzzi, sauna, garden, bar / restaurant, gym, yoga area, standby generators, laundry, car parking, security 24/7, video surveillance 24/7. The hotel is within walking distance of Ocean Marina Yacht Club and 15 km from Pattaya with lively nightclubs, shops and numerous restaurants. Siam Country Club is 15 minutes away. The trip to Suvarnabhumi International Airport will take 2 hours. Also nearby are sought-after educational and medical. Institutions. Today, buying a property in Pattaya is an excellent investment solution and is in great demand among tenants! The return on investment is approximately 7% per year. Very comfortable interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!