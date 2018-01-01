  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Complex of furnished apartments with around-the-clock services at 800 meters from the beach, Patong, Phuket, Thailand

Complex of furnished apartments with around-the-clock services at 800 meters from the beach, Patong, Phuket, Thailand

Patong, Thailand
from
€100,921
;
20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer furnished apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the mountains.

The residence features a swimming pool, a spa center, a bar and a cafe, a restaurant, around-the-clock services and security, a landscaped garden.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Kitchen cabinetry and appliances
Advantages

Guaranteed rental income of 7%.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • City of Patong - 500 meters
  • Patong Beach - 800 meters
New building location
Patong, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex The Strand Thonglor
Khlong Toei Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€498,323
Residential complex Layan Green Park
Phuket, Thailand
from
€156,012
Residential complex Low-rise residence near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€699,063
Residential complex Low-rise beachfront residence with a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€397,829
Residence PATONG BAY HILL – Condominium
Phuket, Thailand
from
€193,411
You are viewing
Complex of furnished apartments with around-the-clock services at 800 meters from the beach, Patong, Phuket, Thailand
Patong, Thailand
from
€100,921
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Movenpick Hotel Residential
Residential complex Movenpick Hotel Residential
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€386,791
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Elegant apartment in the popular complex Movenpick Hotel Residential in the area of Jomtien ( Pattaya ). The apartments are a two-level luxury suite with 2 bedrooms and direct views of the sea and the ocean marina. Modern design in the marine theme. The apartment has a kitchen set, and there is also a washing machine, hob and hood, fridge with freezer, toaster, electric kettle, microwave, iron and ironing board. A complete set of dishes for cooking and cutlery. FEATURES OF COMPLEX: pool, library, jacuzzi, sauna, garden, bar / restaurant, gym, yoga area, standby generators, laundry, car parking, security 24/7, video surveillance 24/7. The hotel is within walking distance of Ocean Marina Yacht Club and 15 km from Pattaya with lively nightclubs, shops and numerous restaurants. Siam Country Club is 15 minutes away. The trip to Suvarnabhumi International Airport will take 2 hours. Also nearby are sought-after educational and medical. Institutions. Today, buying a property in Pattaya is an excellent investment solution and is in great demand among tenants! The return on investment is approximately 7% per year. Very comfortable interest-free installment with a minimum first installment is provided! We will tell all the intricacies of acquiring real estate. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a garden at 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a garden at 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€64,661
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a parking, a swimming pool, a garden, a fitness center. Completion - December, 2024. Payment Reservation - 200,000 BHT Contract signing - 35% (within 20 days after reservation) Land preparation, reference wall building - 15% (August, 2024) Building construction start - 20% (January, 2024) Interior finishing - 20% (June, 2024) Completion, hand-over - 10% + additional charges )December, 2024) Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 800 meters from the picturesque Kamala Beach. Patong Beach - 9 km Hospital - 18 km Phuket Airport - 20 km
Residential complex Villas with private pools and tropical gardens, 5 minutes from beaches and marina, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools and tropical gardens, 5 minutes from beaches and marina, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€367,643
Agency: TRANIO
A spacious residential complex of elegantly designed villas with a private swimming pool, surrounded by nature and greenery. The collection of tropical homes combines modern technology with exotic materials to create a rich design in perfect harmony with its surroundings. Each house has a living room, dining room, kitchen in one room, primary bedroom with en-suite bathroom and 2 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. Standard payment conditions 2% Upon signing contract 28% Upon signing within 10 days 20% Upon completion of the foundation 20% Upon completion of concrete structure 10% After completion of the roof 10% After completion of electrical and plumbing work 10% Upon handing over Features of the flats Lavish furnishings and impeccable, unique finishes combine contemporary style with tropical exoticism. High quality designer porcelain tiles and other imported materials have been used in the villas. All villas have a luxury kitchen imported from ARMONY ITALY, a company renowned as one of Italy's finest manufacturers of unique, minimalist and clean designs that go beyond the conventional kitchen. Location and nearby infrastructure Rawai is a tranquil area on Phuket Island. Isolated from the outside world, it is conveniently located a short drive from Nai Harn and Kata Beach. The complex is located next to the Stay and Fresca Hotel, surrounded by rubber plantations and palm trees. Airport: 60 min. Stay Fresca Stay Fit complex 1 min (Hotel, Restaurant, Spa, Gym and Tennis courts) Chalong Pier and Marina: 5 min Nai Harn Beach: 8 mins Famous clubs and restaurants: 6-12 mins ( Can Aang, Kep beach house, Rossovivo) International schools: 10-20 mins ( Montessori, ISP, Cajonkiet, Headstart)
Realting.com
Go