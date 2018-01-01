  1. Realting.com
  Small gated complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the beach, Phuket, Thailand

Small gated complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the beach, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
from
€969,787
About the complex

We offer modern functional villas with swimming pools, jacuzzis, parking spaces for 2 cars, outdoor lounge areas, tropical gardens with waterfalls.

Plot areas - from 702 m2 to 890 m2.

The residence features around-the-clock security.

Completion - April-May, 2023.

Features of the flats

Each house includes a living room with a dining area, an open-plan kitchen and an access to the garden and the pool, a laundry,storage, 4 bedrooms with bathrooms and walk-in closets, a multifunctional room where a fitness room or an office can be made.

In some houses there is a maid's room.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Sonos sound system
  • Video intercom
  • Automatic gates
  • Modern kitchen appliances
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located within a 7-minute drive from Laguna Phuket and Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, 20 minutes drive from the airport and international schools.

