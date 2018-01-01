Small gated complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the beach, Phuket, Thailand

We offer modern functional villas with swimming pools, jacuzzis, parking spaces for 2 cars, outdoor lounge areas, tropical gardens with waterfalls.

Plot areas - from 702 m2 to 890 m2.

The residence features around-the-clock security.

Completion - April-May, 2023.

Features of the flats

Each house includes a living room with a dining area, an open-plan kitchen and an access to the garden and the pool, a laundry,storage, 4 bedrooms with bathrooms and walk-in closets, a multifunctional room where a fitness room or an office can be made.

In some houses there is a maid's room.

Sonos sound system

Video intercom

Automatic gates

Modern kitchen appliances

Kitchen cabinetry

Air conditioning

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located within a 7-minute drive from Laguna Phuket and Layan and Bang Tao Beaches, 20 minutes drive from the airport and international schools.