  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. BLOSSOM CONDO SATHON-CHAROEN

BLOSSOM CONDO SATHON-CHAROEN

Bangkok, Thailand
from
€128,946
;
14
Leave a request
Call
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Comfortable apartments in the new central area of ​​Saton!

Great option for investment! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 5%!

Blossom Condo Sathorn-Charoenrat is an upscale condominium where the designed living room with balcony and fresh air, the green area around the project and the green wall on the building create a feeling of unity with nature. Relax by the pool surrounded by nature!

Amenities: community pool, clubhouse, indoor children's area, fitness, community gym, on-site restaurant, car parking, front desk, lobby, laundry/dry cleaning services, 24-hour security, video surveillance, key card access .

Location and infrastructure: - Surasak metro station, 1 km; - airport, 44 km; - school; - Chulalongkorn University; - shopping centers and shops; - restaurants and cafes; - hospitals.

We will tell you all the intricacies of purchasing real estate in Thailand. We will find, show and help with the purchase of real estate for any request! Write or call, we will answer all your questions!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • House leased
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
Number of floors
Number of floors
8
New building location
Bangkok, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex The Panora Phuket Condominiums
Phuket, Thailand
from
€227,921
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a spa center at 400 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€195,356
Residential complex Villas with private pools, terraces, tropical gardens, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€525,103
Residential complex Apartments with a view of the ocean in a new residence, on Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€3,03M
Residential complex THE LINE VIBE premium-klassa
Chatuchak Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€111,013
You are viewing
BLOSSOM CONDO SATHON-CHAROEN
Bangkok, Thailand
from
€128,946
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Residential complex Two-storey villas with private pools and smart home system, close to Layan and Bang Tao beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Two-storey villas with private pools and smart home system, close to Layan and Bang Tao beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€536,841
The villas are located in a project with a "city within a city" concept next to other properties for holidays, living, investment. Urban villas in minimalist style with smart home technology, private pools and access to the common infrastructure of the nearby condominiums. This modern villa complex has an atmosphere of privacy and comfort, yet with restaurants, kids club and co-working space in the backyard. The project philosophy involves the use of sustainable materials, optimising space and conserving natural resources. Interest-free instalments until the end of construction. Option to participate in the rental programme is available. Location and nearby infrastructure The Layan Beach area is an extension of Bang Tao Beach in north-west Phuket and is close to two other beaches, Bang Tao and Banana Beach. It is surrounded by rainforests and protected areas. All the familiar sites of the Bang Tao and Laguna area are available within a 10 minute drive from the complex.
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Palmetto
Apartment building Palmetto
Ban Kata, Thailand
from
€150,000
The year of construction 2019
Number of floors 6
Area 32–68 m²
2 properties 2
Characteristic of the object: The developer offers a 70/30% rental program In the complex: Boutique - the condominium is located a short distance from the sea. On the floors 6 - there are thirty single and double apartments from 32 to 68 square meters with views of the sea or the picturesque tropical slopes of the Karon region. For the comfort of residents, the building has a concierge service, a rooftop relaxation area with a pool, tropical garden and sea views, a lounge overlooking the rain forest, a gym, an elegant lobby, 24 hour security. In the apartments: the interior of the apartments has an Asian style with elements of minimalism and characteristics of tropical vegetation that harmonizes the green hills in the surrounding space. The project designer paid close attention to the design of interior parts that create a feeling of luxury. Map Airport: 40 min Patong: 10 min Shopping center: 15 min Supermarket: 5 min Restaurants: 5 min Hospital: 10 min Yate - club: 25 min Nearby places Grand Buddha li li golf Karon Suvan Khiri Khet Temple
Developer
Art House
Leave a request
Residential complex Villas with private pools, terraces, tropical gardens, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Villas with private pools, terraces, tropical gardens, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€525,103
The project is based on the tradition of feng shui, a well-known Eastern philosophy whose origins are lost in time. The first aim was to create a direct connection with nature. Thanks to the large number of windows, the wind literally blows through the walls of the house, thus creating a visual connection with plants and other natural elements. The bedrooms are separated from the rest of the house; the primary bedroom has been placed above the living area, creating two separate but connected spaces. Soft colours together with the greenery of the garden, the distinctive blue of the pool and the sound of the waterfall will remind you of the colours and sounds of the sea. Standard payment conditions 1% Upon signing contract 29% After signing contract within 10 days 20% Upon completion of the foundation 20% Upon completion of the concrete structure 10% After completion of the roof 10% Upon completion of electrical and plumbing work 10% Upon handover of keys Features of the flats Tropical Modern villas on one level: living room, dining room, kitchen in one room, primary bedroom and dressing room, primary bathroom, 2 ordinary bedrooms with dressing rooms and bathrooms, nursery or study, terrace, pool, lounge (optional), garage. Two-storey villas in tropical modern style: living room, dining room, kitchen in one room, primary bedroom and dressing room, primary bathroom, 3 ordinary bedrooms with dressing rooms and bathrooms, study, laundry or storage room, game room, fitness area, terrace, pool, balcony, garage. Single storey villas in Bali classical style: living room, dining room, kitchen in one room, primary bedroom and dressing room, primary bathroom, 3 ordinary bedrooms with bathrooms, terrace, pool, garage. Location and nearby infrastructure Rawai is a tranquil area on Phuket Island. Isolated from the outside world, it is conveniently located a short drive from Nai Harn and Kata Beach. The complex is located next to the Stay and Fresca Hotel, surrounded by rubber plantations and palm trees Airport: 60 min. Stay Fresca Stay Fit 1 min (Hotel, Restaurant, Spa, Gym and Tennis courts) Chalong Pier and Marina: 5 mins Nai Harn Beach: 8 mins Famous clubs and restaurants: 6-12 mins (Can Aang, Kep beach house, Rossovivo) International schools: 10-20 min ( Montessori, ISP, Cajonkiet, Headstart)
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go