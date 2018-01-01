BLOSSOM CONDO SATHON-CHAROEN

Comfortable apartments in the new central area of ​​Saton!

Great option for investment! Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 5%!

Blossom Condo Sathorn-Charoenrat is an upscale condominium where the designed living room with balcony and fresh air, the green area around the project and the green wall on the building create a feeling of unity with nature. Relax by the pool surrounded by nature!

Amenities: community pool, clubhouse, indoor children's area, fitness, community gym, on-site restaurant, car parking, front desk, lobby, laundry/dry cleaning services, 24-hour security, video surveillance, key card access .

Location and infrastructure: - Surasak metro station, 1 km; - airport, 44 km; - school; - Chulalongkorn University; - shopping centers and shops; - restaurants and cafes; - hospitals.

