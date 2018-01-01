  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. MAESTRO LUXURY APARTAMENTS

MAESTRO LUXURY APARTAMENTS

Phuket, Thailand
from
€557,912
;
19
Leave a request
Call
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Great option for investment!

Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 8%!

Everything for a comfortable life is available close to the complex, which will increase the demand for rental housing!

MAESTRO LUXURY is a project with 24 spacious luxury apartments and unique amenities for the owners and guests of the complex. Luxury apartments with exceptional interiors, highlights and unique public amenities. In addition to the swimming pool, lobby and fitness club that have become a good standard, the developer offers unique ones: underground parking with 2 spaces for each apartment, a cinema and the first of its kind Mens Club with billiards, a wine and cigar room. Penthouse with pool or jacuzzi Penthouses are located on the 3rd floor of each building, have a separate entrance and a private elevator that goes only to your apartment. Green areas perfectly complement the complex and provide freshness in such a warm climate. It is convenient and pleasant to live here: well-groomed golf courses, expensive villas, numerous shops, as well as educational and medical institutions are located within walking distance from the complex. The area where the complex is located offers a good selection of restaurants, which will allow you to have a pleasant time.

RESIDENTIAL CONDITIONS:

- pets are allowed

- games room

- fitness center

- cafe-bar - bicycle storage

- lockers for packages

- elevator

- video surveillance

- security 24/7

- underground parking

- lobby

- cinema

- rooftop swimming pool

Call or write, we will be happy to find the best one for you facility in Thailand! Legal support as a gift!

 

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2026
Number of floors
Number of floors
4
New building location
Phuket, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Phuket, Thailand
from
€385,375
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks EMPIRE
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€82,942
Residential complex High-riser residence with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Bangkok, Thailand
Khlong Toei Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€193,409
Residential complex Proekt - Storona morya Ostrov Phuket Tailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€255,443
Residential complex Chastnaya postroyka
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€256,599
You are viewing
MAESTRO LUXURY APARTAMENTS
Phuket, Thailand
from
€557,912
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex of prestigious villas with pools and mountain views, Layan, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Exclusive residential complex of prestigious villas with pools and mountain views, Layan, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€2,09M
25 villas in modern luxury design with the land size starts from 926 - 2465 m2 and built-up size starts from 625 m2. All villas have swimming pool, air-condition, built-in wardrobe, kitchen, landscape design. The stunning 360° panoramic mountain view from each villa is absolutely breath-taking and incomparable.Surrounded by lush hills and beautifully landscaped, this paradise is within easy access to a vibrant and cosmopolitan community. Advantages All taxes and transfer fee will be shared 50/50 between developer and the buyer. Flexible payment plan. Location and nearby infrastructure Located along the north end of Phuket, Layan Beach is a tropical getaway that’s perfect for visitors who are looking for peace and quiet. Located just north of Bang Tao Beach, Layan Beach promises spectacular views, crystalline waters, and a peaceful atmosphere. Layan beach - 7 min Bangtao beach - 13 min Nai Thon beach - 15 min Surin beach - 25 min Blue Tree lagoon - 20 min Phuket nature elephant reserve - 20 min Laguna golf - 10 min Porto De Phuket - 12 min Boat avenue - 10 min Central Phuket - 35 min Thalang hospital - 15 min Bangkok hospital - 40 min Phuket international airport - 25 min
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Whizdom the Forestias
Residential complex Whizdom the Forestias
Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€155,102
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 50
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                Whizdom the Forestias is a new condominium and apartment project located in the Bang Keo area of Samutprakan. The project is located at 63, Bang Kaeo, Bang Phli District, Samut Prakan 10540, Thailand. The complex offers you 3 residential 42, 43, and 50 floor towers, drowning in greenery and including 1119 stylish apartments in a modern design. From majestic skyscrapers, stunning panoramic views of the city open! The project is designed for the most comfortable and measured life. LOCATION: In the vicinity where Whizdom the Forestias is located, there are many restaurants, shops, boutiques. Suvarnabhumi Airport is located 24.3 km from the Whizdom the Forestias, travel time is about 28 minutes. Prince Hospital Suvarnabhumi is the nearest medical facility, which is 4.5 km away ( it can be reached in 11 minutes ) from the project, and the nearest schools are in close proximity to Whizdom the Foresias: - Khlong Palat Priang School is 4.8 km away. PLUSES OF LCD: - Video Intercom - Private pool - Sauna - Jacuzzi - Children's playroom - Restaurant - Cafe - Bar - Dry cleaning - Laundry - Video surveillance - Security 24/7 - Kids Club - Landscaping Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! We will select the perfect property for you!
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a shared fitness center in Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a shared fitness center in Phuket, Thailand
Ban Chung Subdistrict Administrative Organization, Thailand
from
€1,09M
Total units: 9 villas Land size: Starting from 509.91 - 779.08 m2 Built-up area: 403.7 - 485.25 m2 Bedrooms: 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms Pool size: 4.20 x 10 meters Common area management company Common fitness center Furniture package - 62,000 euros (for villa with 4 bedrooms 70,000 euros). Advantages Payment plan: Reservation fee - 2% Sales & purchase agreement (within 30 days from date of reservation) - 28% Completion of main structure - 20% Completion of roof and walls - 20% Completion of windows and doors - 20% Completion of villa transfer and ownership (transfer fees to be shared 50/50 between buyer and seller) - 10% Location and nearby infrastructure Premium location - 5 minutes drive to Phuket Lagoon, Boat Avenue and Bangtao Beach. Approximately 15 minutes drive to British International School of Phuket, golf courses and Phuket International Airport.
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go