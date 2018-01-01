MAESTRO LUXURY APARTAMENTS

Great option for investment!

Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 8%!

Everything for a comfortable life is available close to the complex, which will increase the demand for rental housing!

MAESTRO LUXURY is a project with 24 spacious luxury apartments and unique amenities for the owners and guests of the complex. Luxury apartments with exceptional interiors, highlights and unique public amenities. In addition to the swimming pool, lobby and fitness club that have become a good standard, the developer offers unique ones: underground parking with 2 spaces for each apartment, a cinema and the first of its kind Mens Club with billiards, a wine and cigar room. Penthouse with pool or jacuzzi Penthouses are located on the 3rd floor of each building, have a separate entrance and a private elevator that goes only to your apartment. Green areas perfectly complement the complex and provide freshness in such a warm climate. It is convenient and pleasant to live here: well-groomed golf courses, expensive villas, numerous shops, as well as educational and medical institutions are located within walking distance from the complex. The area where the complex is located offers a good selection of restaurants, which will allow you to have a pleasant time.

RESIDENTIAL CONDITIONS:

- pets are allowed

- games room

- fitness center

- cafe-bar - bicycle storage

- lockers for packages

- elevator

- video surveillance

- security 24/7

- underground parking

- lobby

- cinema

- rooftop swimming pool

Call or write, we will be happy to find the best one for you facility in Thailand! Legal support as a gift!