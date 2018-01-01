  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Odnospalnyy Polulyuks B-1

Odnospalnyy Polulyuks B-1

Phuket, Thailand
from
€197,189
;
7
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
8
New building location
Phuket, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€238,125
Residential complex Dream
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€45,800
Residential complex New exclusive residential complex within walking distance from Bang Tao beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€455,648
Residence SEAVIEW RESIDENCES -REZIDENCIYa S VIDOM NA MORE
Phuket, Thailand
from
€2,32M
Residential complex Luxury apartments in a residence with 5 swimming pools, a spa and a kids' club, 900 meters from the beach, Nai Harn, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€136,974
You are viewing
Odnospalnyy Polulyuks B-1
Phuket, Thailand
from
€197,189
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Condominium with swimming pool, mountain and garden views, 700 metres from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Condominium with swimming pool, mountain and garden views, 700 metres from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€215,016
Agency: TRANIO
The project includes everything for family entertainment, sports and outdoor activities. In order to take care of Phuket's natural environment, modern and environmentally friendly technologies were used in the construction. The residential complex has apartments of different layouts: studios, standard apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, and duplexes. Features of the flats Interior space Studios: kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and balcony. One-bedroom apartments: living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, and balcony. Two-bedroom apartments: living room, kitchen and foyer, 2 bedrooms, bathroom, 2 balconies in each bedroom. Primary bedroom has ensuite dressing area and ensuite bathroom. Three-bedroom apartments: hall, pantry, living room, kitchen and foyer, 3 bedrooms, bathroom, 3 balconies in each bedroom. Two of the bedrooms have their own dressing areas and bathrooms. Duplexes: front terrace, living room, kitchen, WC, storage room and stairs, rear terrace, garden in front of the pool, 2 bedrooms, 1-2 bathrooms, and lounge. Each unit is equipped with furniture and appliances, automatic climate control, inverter centralized air conditioning system and smart home technology. Facilities and equipment in the house Other facilities: storage space for luggage and suitcases, baby cots and high chairs on request, store with basic necessities, pharmacy, tour booking, restaurant and bar, shuttle bus to the beach, ramps for prams and disabled people, kids club, walking paths, yoga area, and sports ground. Advantages Eco-friendliness. Thailand's first EDGE-certified green project. For owners and guests it means savings of up to 40% on electricity and water consumption. Guaranteed income program. You can join the guaranteed income program, which allows you to receive passive income in the amount of 5% per annum on the value of the acquired property for 3 years. Options for investment programs: Option A: The guaranteed income program involves paying 50% of the cost of the apartment and receiving installments during the entire construction period for the second half of the cost. The payment of income starts one year after 100% payment of the cost of the apartments. Rental income - 5% Number of years - 3 1st payment: 50% 2nd payment: 20% 3rd payment: 20% 4th payment: 10% Option B: Special conditions for Thai citizens with 5% income for 3 years. The second part is divided into 12 monthly payments for a total of 20% minus the reservation fee. Rental income - 5% Number of years - 3 1st payment: 5% 12 monthly payments: 20% - the sum of all payments minus the reservation fee Last payment: 75% Rental Pool Program You can join the Rental Pool rental income program, which allows you to receive 60% of rental income. Installment program options: Option A: 1st payment: 100% Option B: 1st payment: 50% 2nd payment: 20% 3rd payment: 20% 4th payment: 10% Estimated payment terms: Reservation payment: THB 100,000 within 3 working days from the date of signing the reservation 1st payment: within 30 days after the reservation (minus the reservation amount) 2nd payment: upon completion of the glazing of building A (March 2023) 3rd payment: upon completion of the facade works of building A (May 2023) 4th payment: upon completion of landscaping (July 2023) Location and nearby infrastructure 700 metres to Bang Tao Beach 2 km to the lagoon, the island's most exclusive recreational area 10 minutes by car to tennis courts, golf courses and spa services 15 minutes by car from Tesco Lotus and Macro supermarkets 20 minutes by car to the airport.
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pool near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Modern complex of villas with swimming pool near beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€1,11M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luxury villas with terraces, swimming pools, gazeboes. Some houses have barbecue areas. Plot sizes - from 674 m2 to 1,168 m2. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Fitted wardrobe Location and nearby infrastructure Layan Beach - 10 minutes Bang Tao Beach - 13 minutes Surin Beach - 20 minutes Port - 10 minutes Golf course - 15 minutes Aqua park - 15 minutes Hospital - 13 minutes Phuket International Airport - 13 minutes
Residential complex Arom Wongamat s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex Arom Wongamat s udobnoy planirovkoy
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
€198,940
Completion date: 2024
Arom Wongamat is a new luxury skyscraper in 55 floors in Pattaya, a high-quality boutique residence. Arom Wongamat is located on the seashore in the Vognamat – region of the most desirable and rich area of Pattaya. The distance to the sea is only 50 meters, private access to the beach, large green territory, round-the-clock security. All apartments will be with design finishes, high ceilings, balconies with sliding doors, French panoramic windows, built-in furniture, equipped with modern kitchen and household appliances, European plumbing in the bathroom. Nontoxic and natural materials are used. The Arom Wongamat Pattaya condominium is equipped with a luxury infrastructure: – on the 2nd floor there is a panoramic pool through which you can go to the beach; – on the 53rd floor – 35-meter pool Infinity View Sky Pool; – on the 54th floor – Sky Jacuzzi and Aqua Fitness; – training rooms, fitness and yoga; – lounge area on different floors; – on the 55th floor – restaurant, bar, lounge area; – tropical garden and recreation areas; – children's playroom; – electronic security system; – underground parking; – round-the-clock security; – video surveillance system; – access to wi-fi and cable TV. Location – Distance to the beach line – 50 meters; – Restaurants of Russian, European and Thai cuisine – within a radius of 200 meters; – 7-eleven 24-hour supermarkets, Family mart, mini Tesco – within walking distance; – Famous restaurants Glass House, Surf & Turf Beach Club & Restaurant, Pullman Pattaya Hotel – within walking distance; – Walking-street Street in Pattaya – 4.1 km; – Paintaya Pier – Hua Hin Ferry – 4.2 km; – Distance to Utapao International Airport – 34 km. Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! We will select the perfect property for you!
Realting.com
Go