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Terraced Studios in Na Kluea, Thailand

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Studio apartment in Nong Prue, Thailand
Studio apartment
Nong Prue, Thailand
Area 23 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$64,996
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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