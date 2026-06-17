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Terraced Apartments for sale in Na Kluea, Thailand

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penthouses
6
condos
167
studios
5
1 BHK
121
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27 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Nong Prue, Thailand
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1 bedroom apartment
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$77,600
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2 bedroom apartment in Nong Prue, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$267,000
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Studio apartment in Nong Prue, Thailand
Studio apartment
Nong Prue, Thailand
Area 23 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$64,996
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Billion Dollar BeautiesBillion Dollar Beauties
Condo 3 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 20/54
Northpoint luxury condominium for sale Location: Naklua, Wongamat, Pattaya - High floor …
$845,665
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 7/8
Wongamat Residence Condominium close to Pattaya North Pattaya North, Na Kluea, Bang Lamung,…
$317,643
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Floor 53/54
Duplex 3 bed 4 bathroom  in Zire Wongamat in North Pattaya, Pattaya Type : 3 bedroom 4 ba…
$1,12M
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TekceTekce
Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 20/31
1 bedroom apartment 55 m2 in Baan Plai Haad - Pattaya • 1 bedroom • 55 m2 • Floor 20 th…
$164,705
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 10/54
Stunning sea view  for sale! Zire Wongamat condominium is well located in Naklua area. Th…
$308,822
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 26/54
Zire Wongamat condo. -Tower B -2 bedroom 1 bathroom.  -62 square meters. - High floor.…
$250,000
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 6/38
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms,92 m2 stunning sea view at Wong Amat Tower. Type : 2 bedrooms 2 b…
$279,411
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 5/7
Garden Cliff Condominium for Sale Wongamat Beach Fantastic Beachfront and Beautiful unit…
$426,471
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 28/38
Wongamat Tower Condo, 1 bedroom for sale Fully furnished and modern style apartments for …
$146,764
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 4/12
2 bedroom 105 m2 Siam Penthouse 3 in North Pattaya, Pattaya • 2 bedroom  2 bathroom with …
$264,706
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 10/31
Type : 2 bedrooms 2  bathrooms Size : 73 m2 Quota: Foreign Quota  Floor : 10 th Transfer…
$255,882
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Floor 44/54
Gorgeous View!! 5 bedroom at Northpoint Condominium close to Pattaya North Northpoint Tow…
$2,06M
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 30/54
Zire Wongamat Condo Pattaya 2 bedroom for sale  • 2 bed 2 bath • Building  A  • Size 98…
$500,000
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 28/37
1 bedroom1  bathroom  in Zire Wongamat Pattaya Type : 1bedroom1  bathroom  View: Sea vie…
$150,386
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 9/54
Northpoint Condominium, 1 bedroom for sale Type: 2 bedroom Size: 102 sqm Foreign name …
$455,882
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 15/31
Type : 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Size : 53 m2 Quota: Foreign Quota  Floor : 15 th Transfer fe…
$161,765
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 15/54
Northpoint luxury condominium for sale Location: Naklua, Wongamat, Pattaya - Floor 15 th…
$467,647
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 11/38
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms,92 m2 stunning sea view at Wong Amat Tower. Type : 2 bedrooms 2 b…
$270,588
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Floor 44/54
Penthouse 2 storeys 390sqm Northpoint in North Pattaya, Pattaya Size 390 sq m  2 bedroom…
$5,88M
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 33/54
3 Bedroom Sea view at Northpoint Naklua, Wongamat, Pattaya  NORTHPOINT  Wongamat T…
$779,412
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 37/43
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom sea view at Riviera Wongamat Size 70 m² Floor 37 th Sea view Foreig…
$367,648
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 8/54
Zire Wongamart  • Type 1 Bedroom 1 bathroom  • Size 77 m² • Floor 8 th • Full furnishe…
$411,765
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 13/54
Northpoint luxury condominium for sale Location: Naklua, Wongamat, Pattaya - High floor …
$514,703
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 12/54
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms ,Zire for Rent - Wongamat Beachfront This stunning 2-bedroom, 2-b…
$902,951
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