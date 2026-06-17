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Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Na Kluea, Thailand

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penthouses
6
condos
167
studios
5
1 BHK
121
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58 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Nong Prue, Thailand
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1 bedroom apartment
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$77,600
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1 bedroom apartment in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Na Kluea, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 7/8
Great option for investing! Suitable for both permanent residence and rental! Yield from 8 %…
$125,262
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2 bedroom apartment in Na Kluea, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Na Kluea, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 7/8
City Garden Tropicana is a new suite apartment complex in an upscale neighborhood in North P…
$321,187
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DDA Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Nong Prue, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$267,000
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Studio apartment in Nong Prue, Thailand
Studio apartment
Nong Prue, Thailand
Area 23 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$64,996
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 32/54
Price improved! 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom at Zire Wongamat in North Pattaya, Pattaya Type 2…
$464,706
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TekceTekce
Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 10/36
Park Beach Condominium  Park Beach condominium is well located in Naklua area.  For sale…
$97,059
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Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 29/46
Riviera Jomtien.Big Studio apartment for sale Riviera Jomtien.  Type Studio Size  32 sq…
$117,353
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 7/8
Wongamat Residence Condominium close to Pattaya North Pattaya North, Na Kluea, Bang Lamung,…
$317,643
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 28/54
Northpoint luxury condominium for sale Location: Naklua, Wongamat, Pattaya - 28 floor -…
$619,469
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 13/54
Big 1 bedroom 81 m2 in Northpoint in North Pattaya, Pattaya • Type1 bedroom • Size 81 sq…
$294,118
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Floor 53/54
Duplex 3 bed 4 bathroom  in Zire Wongamat in North Pattaya, Pattaya Type : 3 bedroom 4 ba…
$1,12M
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/54
Zire Wongamat Condo Pattaya 2 bedroom for sale  • Building  A  • Size 97 sqm • 2 nd flo…
Price on request
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 26/54
Zire Wongamart condo 1 bedroom  Pattaya North, Na Kluea, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, 20150 Z…
$278,750
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Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 17/54
Stunning sea view studio for sale! Zire Wongamat condominium is well located in Naklua ar…
$161,765
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Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 38/54
Northpoint luxury condominium for sale Location: Naklua, Wongamat, Pattaya - High floor …
$232,353
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 20/31
1 bedroom apartment 55 m2 in Baan Plai Haad - Pattaya • 1 bedroom • 55 m2 • Floor 20 th…
$164,705
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 32/46
The Palm - Wongamart Beach  Pattaya North, Na Kluea, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, 20150 The P…
$750,000
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 10/54
Stunning sea view  for sale! Zire Wongamat condominium is well located in Naklua area. Th…
$308,822
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 26/54
Zire Wongamat condo. -Tower B -2 bedroom 1 bathroom.  -62 square meters. - High floor.…
$250,000
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 15/24
3 bed 3 bath At Silver Beach in North Pattaya, Pattaya • Type 3 bed 3 bath  • Size 200 m…
$500,000
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 5/7
Garden Cliff Condominium for Sale Wongamat Beach Fantastic Beachfront and Beautiful unit…
$426,471
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Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 36/43
Fully furnished studio on a high floor in Riviera Wongamat, Building A. Selling under foreig…
$114,706
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 4/12
2 bedroom 105 m2 Siam Penthouse 3 in North Pattaya, Pattaya • 2 bedroom  2 bathroom with …
$264,706
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 35/54
1 Bedroom 1 bathroom  in Zire Wongamat in North Pattaya, Pattaya Type : 1 Bedroom 1 bathr…
$308,824
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 10/31
Type : 2 bedrooms 2  bathrooms Size : 73 m2 Quota: Foreign Quota  Floor : 10 th Transfer…
$255,882
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Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 30/43
Sky Beach Studio FOR SALE| 30th Floor | Panoramic Sea View | Only 5.4 MB! Looking for a spa…
$163,043
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Floor 44/54
Gorgeous View!! 5 bedroom at Northpoint Condominium close to Pattaya North Northpoint Tow…
$2,06M
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 30/54
Zire Wongamat Condo Pattaya 2 bedroom for sale  • 2 bed 2 bath • Building  A  • Size 98…
$500,000
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Condo 1 bedroom in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 28/37
1 bedroom1  bathroom  in Zire Wongamat Pattaya Type : 1bedroom1  bathroom  View: Sea vie…
$150,386
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