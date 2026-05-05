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Condos for monthly rent in in Na Chom Thian, Thailand

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130 properties total found
2 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 Bed Condo for Rent at Park Lane Condo and Resort in Jomtien This condo at Park Lane Condo …
$797
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Studio Condo for Rent at Jomtien Beach Condominium in Pattaya This studio condo at Jomtien B…
$337
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Amazon Residence One Bedroom for rent in Jomtien This fully furnished one-bedroom unit offer…
$432
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Na Chom Thian, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Grand Florida Condo 1 Bedroom for Rent - This fully furnished 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is…
$709
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom Condo for Rent Supalai Mare South Pattaya This condominium is located in South Pat…
$429
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 Bedroom Condo for Rent at Nordic Residence in Pratumnak Hill This residence at Nordic Resi…
$678
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo for rent in the Venetian Signature Condo Resort Pattaya. Of…
$401
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom Condo for Rent Unixx South Pattaya Pratumnak Hill This 1 bedroom condo is located …
$460
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bed Condo for Rent at New Nordic Suite 3 in Pratumnak Hill This condo at New Nordic Suite …
$368
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bed Condo for Rent at New Nordic C-View in Pratumnak Hill This condo at New Nordic C-View …
$399
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Veranda Residence Pattaya for Rent in Na JomtienLuxury beachfront condominium located in the…
$925
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 Bed Condo for Rent at Royal Hill Resort in Thappraya Pattaya This condo at Royal Hill Reso…
$1,196
per month
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2 bedroom condo in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Condo for Rent at The Feelture Pattaya. Offering 60 Sqm of living are…
$832
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Studio Condo for Rent at Jomtien Beach Condominium in Pattaya This studio condo at Jomtien B…
$337
per month
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Goldensand Beachside Condominium 3 Beds for Rent - This spacious 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom condo…
$1,850
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The Peak Towers 1 Bedroom for Rent – This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo in Pratumnak offers 44…
$555
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Unixx South Pattaya 1 Bedroom for Rent – This 1 Bedroom condo in South Pattaya offers 35 SQM…
$555
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Studio Condo for Rent in Pratumnak Hill at Thep Thip Mansion This studio condo at Thep Thip …
$337
per month
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Executive Residence 4 – Spacious 3-Bedroom Corner Condo for Rent with Mountain & Sea Views, …
$2,620
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located on the 3rd floor of The Orient Resort & Spa in J…
$462
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Angket Condominium 1 bedroom for Rent Jomtien Pattaya This condominium is located on the 7th…
$925
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Baan Suan Lalana Studio for Rent Jomtien Pattaya This studio unit is located on the 1st floo…
$432
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom Condo on 30th Floor at Arcadia Millennium Tower – For Rent Experience high-rise li…
$493
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Baan Suan Lalana studio for Rent Jomtien Pattaya This studio condominium is located on the 1…
$370
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Jomtien Plaza Residence 1 Bedroom for Rent - This stylish 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo offers…
$478
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Grande Caribbean Condominium for Rent in Pattaya Jomtien This stylish condominium is located…
$462
per month
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 Bedroom Condo for Rent Veranda Residence Na Jomtien Pattaya This beachfront condominium is…
$1,533
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1-Bedroom, 1-Bathroom Condo for Rent at The Base Central Pattaya. This modern unit offers 30…
$617
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Studio Condo for Rent at Jomtien Beach Condominium in Pattaya This studio condo at Jomtien B…
$307
per month
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Porch Land 2 Jomtien Resort – Condo for Rent Available for rent, this beautifully furnished …
$555
per month
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