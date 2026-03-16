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Houses for sale in Mueang, Thailand

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3 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Mueang, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Mueang, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury Mineral Pool Villa 4 Bedroom Bangsaen This luxury mineral pool villa in Bangsaen offe…
$681,344
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5 bedroom house in Mueang, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Mueang, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
3 Storey Ultra Luxury Mineral Pool Villa 5 Bedroom Bangsaen Located in Bangsaen, this 3 stor…
$1,86M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mueang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mueang, Thailand
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience the ultimate in luxury living in Bang Saen, Chonburi, Thailand. This stunning 2-s…
$267,325
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Habita
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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Properties features in Mueang, Thailand

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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