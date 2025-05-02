Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Mueang
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Mueang, Thailand

Apartment Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Apartment in Rawai, Thailand
Apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/6
$180,847
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Patong Bay Sea View Residence is perfe…
$85,820
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 6/7
1 bedroom condo 41 sq.m. in building A on the 6 floor. Unit number MBA608The most anticipate…
$186,837
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 414 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Banyan Tree Grand Residences – Lagoon …
$2,76M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift! Who is it for:The project is perfect for those who ap…
$137,771
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
Floor 5/8
To the sea: 750 m, Ready to go, Reliable developerAbout the complex:The complex is located b…
$457,548
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 4/5
50 m to the sea, Ready to goAbout the complex:A premium complex in northwestern Phuket, just…
$530,047
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 6/7
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Suitable for: The project is ideal for families with child…
$106,448
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Designed by an award-winning international architect, each villa provides the perfect blend …
$854,300
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 7/7
2 bedrooms condo 66 sq.m. in building C on the 7 floor. Unit number 371Start of sales of a n…
$268,877
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 7/7
1 bedroom condo 41 sq.m. in building D on the 7 floor. Unit number MBD704The most anticipate…
$187,990
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 3/8
Studio condo 26,6 sq.m. on the 4 floor. Unit number A412 in project So Lagoon Cherngtalay. R…
$90,805
Leave a request

Properties features in Mueang, Thailand

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go