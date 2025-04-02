Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Mueang Samut Prakan District
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Mueang Samut Prakan District, Thailand

1 property total found
Plot of land in Phraek Sa, Thailand
Plot of land
Phraek Sa, Thailand
Land for sale for factory establishment in Bangpoo Industrial Estate (Praksa Mai), Samut Pra…
$4,26M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes