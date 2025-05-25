Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Mueang Samut Prakan District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Mueang Samut Prakan District, Thailand

Samut Prakan City Municipality
3
Pak Nam Subdistrict
3
Samut Prakan
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
TOP TOP
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 431 m²
Number of floors 2
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$767,531
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
SID Thailand (Serene Innovations and Developments)
Languages
English, Русский, Français
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
UP UP
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 5/6
$573,710
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
SID Thailand (Serene Innovations and Developments)
Languages
English, Русский, Français
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
UP UP
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 4/6
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$573,723
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
SID Thailand (Serene Innovations and Developments)
Languages
English, Русский, Français
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 431 m²
Number of floors 2
🏝 Real estate for sale in Phuket directly from the developer — no agent commissions! The …
$777,471
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
SID Thailand (Serene Innovations and Developments)
Languages
English, Русский, Français
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 431 m²
Number of floors 2
$777,345
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
SID Thailand (Serene Innovations and Developments)
Languages
English, Русский, Français
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 5/7
1 bedroom condo 33 sq.m. in building B on the 5 floor. Unit number MBB504The most anticipate…
$147,146
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 6/8
1 bedroom condo 28,3 sq.m. on the 7 floor. Unit number A719 in project So Lagoon Cherngtalay…
$99,574
Leave a request
Apartment in Phuket Province, Thailand
Apartment
Phuket Province, Thailand
Area 100 m²
A luxury apartment complex in the heart of Bang Tao.Spacious apartments with premium finishi…
$495,912
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/7
1 bedroom condo 33 sq.m. in building G on the 2 floor. Unit number MBG217The most anticipate…
$142,955
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 m²
Bedroom Villa – Promising a lifestyle marked by modern elegance, this breathtaking sea view …
$657,140
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/8
To the sea 500 m, Ready to go, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:The luxury complex is locat…
$192,822
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Floor 1/2
To the sea 50 mAbout the complex:A full-service beach resort that includes villas with priva…
$1,09M
Leave a request

Property types in Mueang Samut Prakan District

1 BHK

Properties features in Mueang Samut Prakan District, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go