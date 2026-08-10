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Residential properties for sale in Mueang Samut Prakan District, Thailand

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Bang Mueang
7
8 properties total found
Apartment in Ban Sam Phraek, Thailand
Apartment
Ban Sam Phraek, Thailand
Ready-made complex in Bangkok - investment without risks in the metropolis‼️ Thailand.💲Uniqu…
$48,655
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2 bedroom apartment in Ban Sam Phraek, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Ban Sam Phraek, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$449,613
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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1 bedroom apartment in Ban Sam Phraek, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Sam Phraek, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 18/32
1 bedroom apartment of 33.75 sq.m. on the 18th floor in a modern residential condominium in …
$158,801
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Ban Sam Phraek, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Ban Sam Phraek, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/8
For sale 2-bedroom apartment of 30.63 m2 in the finished complex of Bangkok!Unique payment p…
$65,999
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2 bedroom apartment in Ban Sam Phraek, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Ban Sam Phraek, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 24/38
DIFFICIATE EURO three-bedroom apartment in a ready-made apartment without the risk of inadeq…
$163,810
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1 bedroom apartment in Ban Sam Phraek, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Sam Phraek, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 6/8
Cozy apartment "turnkey" 1 + 1 with an area of 30.72 square meters. on the 6th floor of a mo…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Ban Sam Phraek, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Sam Phraek, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
CHECK PROMOTIONAL OFFERS! My name is Leon, ask me your question, check availability and pric…
$364,925
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Samut Prakan City Municipality, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Samut Prakan City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 19
Ready-to-move-in apartments close to motorway, shops and university, Bangkok, Thailand The …
$186,593
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Property types in Mueang Samut Prakan District

apartments

Properties features in Mueang Samut Prakan District, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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