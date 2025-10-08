Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Mueang Pathum Thani District
  4. Residential
  5. Condo

Condos for sale in Mueang Pathum Thani District, Thailand

Bang Phun Subdistrict Municipality
3
Condo Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Bang Phun Subdistrict Municipality, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Bang Phun Subdistrict Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
ATMOZ Kanaal Rangsit: Resort Living by the Water – Smart Investment in Rangsit’s New Urban H…
$76,932
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Bang Phun Subdistrict Municipality, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Bang Phun Subdistrict Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
ATMOZ Kanaal Rangsit: Resort Living by the Water – Smart Investment in Rangsit’s New Urban H…
$76,932
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Bang Phun Subdistrict Municipality, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Bang Phun Subdistrict Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
ATMOZ Kanaal Rangsit: Resort Living by the Water – Smart Investment in Rangsit’s New Urban H…
$76,932
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
AdriastarAdriastar
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mueang Pathum Thani District, Thailand

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go