Residential properties for sale in Mueang, Thailand

1 property total found
1 room apartment in Bang Saen, Thailand
1 room apartment
Bang Saen, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 4/6
Experience the perfect blend of comfort and convenience in this studio in Bang Saen ,Chonbur…
$29,787
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
