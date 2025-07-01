Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lan Krabue District, Thailand

apartments
3
3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Lan Krabue District, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Lan Krabue District, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 6/8
Spacious 1 room apartment with designer repair area of 28.3 sq.m. The apartment is in a grea…
$108,430
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Lan Krabue District, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Lan Krabue District, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 6/8
For sale a beautiful 2-room apartment with designer repair area of 65.7 sq.m. The apartment …
$226,193
3 bedroom apartment in Lan Krabue District, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Lan Krabue District, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Floor 7/8
Spacious 3-room apartment for sale with designer repair area of 105.1 sq.m. The apartment is…
$374,153
