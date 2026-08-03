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Terraced Cottages in Krabi Province, Thailand

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1 property total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Krabi Province, Thailand
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Krabi Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 1
Dreaming of a place where the morning begins with mountain landscapes and silence? The villa…
$570,000
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Agency
Undersun Estate
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English, Русский
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Properties features in Krabi Province, Thailand

with Swimming pool
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