Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Krabi Province
  4. Commercial
  5. Established business

Business for Sale in Krabi Province, Thailand

Established business Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Established business 21 200 m² in Krabi, Thailand
Established business 21 200 m²
Krabi, Thailand
Rooms 100
Area 21 200 m²
Hospital for sale, size 100 beds, providing complete services in the tourist provinces in th…
$7,36M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes