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Apartments for sale in Krabi Noi, Thailand

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Krabi
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4 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Krabi, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Krabi, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 412 m²
Elixir Villas at Klongtom Heritage, Krabi, present a rare opportunity to invest in Thailand’…
$938,990
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4 bedroom apartment in Krabi, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Krabi, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 412 m²
Elixir Villas at Klongtom Heritage, Krabi, present a rare opportunity to invest in Thailand’…
$938,990
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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International Property Alerts
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English
4 bedroom apartment in Krabi, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Krabi, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 412 m²
Elixir Villas at Klongtom Heritage, Krabi, present a rare opportunity to invest in Thailand’…
$938,990
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
4 bedroom apartment in Krabi, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Krabi, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 412 m²
Elixir Villas at Klongtom Heritage, Krabi, present a rare opportunity to invest in Thailand’…
$938,990
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
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Property types in Krabi Noi

4 BHK

Properties features in Krabi Noi, Thailand

Cheap
Luxury
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