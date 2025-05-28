Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Klet Kaeo
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Klet Kaeo, Thailand

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bang Sare, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey townhouse in a modern style in the area of Bang Saray a few steps from a clean co…
$370,746
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Klet Kaeo, Thailand

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go