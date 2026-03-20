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Houses for monthly rent in Klet Kaeo, Thailand

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1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Klet Kaeo, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Klet Kaeo, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
2-Story Detached House for Rent, Bang Saray, Sattahip This modern 2-story detached house is …
$1,079
per month
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