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Condos for monthly rent in in Klet Kaeo, Thailand

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1 property total found
1 bedroom condo in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Le Beach Condo 1 Bedroom for Rent – This beautifully furnished 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo i…
$308
per month
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