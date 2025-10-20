Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Klet Kaeo
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Klet Kaeo, Thailand

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Klet Kaeo, Thailand
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Klet Kaeo, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 6/6
$618,416
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Klet Kaeo, Thailand

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go