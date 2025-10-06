Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Condos for sale in Klet Kaeo, Thailand

Condo 1 bedroom in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 27/33
1 bedrrom 1 bathrrom Del Mare in Bang Saray - 1 bedrrom 1 bathrrom  - Size 42 m2 - Floo…
$134,000
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo 1 bedroom in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 10/33
1 bedroom for sale in Del Mare Bangsaray  - 1 Bedroom 42 sq.m. - 1 Bathroom - 10 th flo…
$114,705
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo 3 bedrooms in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Floor 17/33
3-Bedroom Condo for Sale at Del Mare Bangsaray - 3 Bedroom 168 sq.m. - 17th floor - Sea…
$585,294
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Monte OnlineMonte Online
Condo 1 bedroom in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 32/33
1-Bedroom Condo for Sale at Del Mare Bangsaray - 1 Bedroom 57 sq.m. - 1 Bathroom - 32th…
$244,117
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Condo 1 bedroom in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 14/33
2-Bedroom Condo with Sea View for Sale at Del Mare Bangsaray  - 2 Bedroom 84 sq.m. - 2 B…
$350,000
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
