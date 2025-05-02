Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Thailand
  Klet Kaeo
  Residential
  Apartment
  Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Klet Kaeo, Thailand

Bang Sare
12
3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/8
Experience the best of Sattahip life in this stunning 5-storey ready to move in apartment bu…
$90,287
2 bedroom apartment in Bang Sare, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/7
A unique opportunity to invest in a luxury apartment in the resort area of ​​Bang Saray, jus…
$145,414
1 bedroom apartment in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 4/7
A unique opportunity to invest in a luxury apartment in the resort area of ​​Bang Saray, jus…
$60,819
